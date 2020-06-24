Disney+ has released the trailer for “Muppers Now,” and it features celebrities like Seth Rogen, Ru Paul, Aubrey Plaza, Linda Cardellini and more getting into shenanigans with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

The six-episode series premieres on July 31, with new episodes being released every Friday on Disney+.

Here is the show’s official description:

Also Read: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing and Dance in First Trailer for Disney+'s 'Hamilton' (Video)

“In a true first for the studio, ‘Muppets Now’ is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in ‘Muppets Now’ with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.”

Watch the trailer above.

“Muppets Now” is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films.