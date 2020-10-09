“Murder on Middle Beach,” a four-part documentary series in which first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg tries to solve his mother’s murder, will premiere on HBO on Nov. 15.
Barbara Hamburg was found violently murdered near her home in Madison, Connecticut on March 3, 2010. Investigators said her murder was a crime of passion, but there was never enough evidence to solve it — so the case grew cold.
Over the course of eight years, her son Madison interviewed family members and others in an effort to learn more about his mother and to gather evidence to solve her murder.
“At 18 years old, my worst fears came true when my sister called to tell me that my mother had been murdered,” Madison Hamburg said. “As much as I fought it, her death became a part of my life. Her memory faded and her case went cold, but I couldn’t accept that. Even if it meant sacrificing my own safety and sanity, I made my mother a promise when I started this project, ‘I will never let you be forgotten.’ It is less than what she would have done for me.”
Watch the teaser above.
“Murder on Middle Beach” is produced by Jigsaw Productions, Armian Pictures and Blue Days Films. Executive producers are Ron Nyswaner, Neda Armian, Toby Oppenheimer, Hamburg, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello, while the co-executive producer is Evan Lerner. Whitney Johnson is supervising producer, while Somono Petchenik serves a producer. Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham executive produced for HBO, while Sara Rodriguez served as senior producer.
Finished 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'? Here Are 14 Other True-Crime Docs You Should Watch (Photos)