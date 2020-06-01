Music Industry to Stage ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in Wake of George Floyd Death

Major labels and musicians agree to #TheShowMustBePaused black out on June 2

| June 1, 2020 @ 1:04 PM
rihanna grammys

Getty Images

The music industry will stage a blackout on Tuesday, June 2 in which the major music labels have agreed to observe how the industry can support black artists, with some taking part in work stoppages and agreeing to release no new music.

A hashtag movement founded named #TheShowMustBePaused called for a work stoppage and selected a Tuesday in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd to specifically disrupt the work week.

“We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for black lives,” #TheShowMustBePaused website reads in a statement. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominantly from black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of black people accountable.

Also Read: Sony, WarnerMedia, Disney, ViacomCBS Weigh in on George Floyd Protests Urging 'Collective Empathy,' 'Action'

Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony/ATV, Capitol Records, Apple Music, Motown, DefJam and Columbia Records were among those who shared the hashtag and in their own statements agreed to participate in Blackout Tuesday.

Interscope Geffen A&M for one said it would not be releasing new music during the week of June 1 but will contribute to organizations that help bail out protestors. Capitol Music Group additionally said it would be making a contribution to the charity Color of Change benefiting civil rights advocacy.

Columbia Records said in a statement that “this is not a day off” but is rather “a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.”

Also Read: Rush Limbaugh Decries 'Senselessness' of George Floyd's Death on 'The Breakfast Club': 'It Sickens Me'

The call for Blackout Tuesday comes after a weekend in which black artists and other musicians participated in protests and called for change, including Rihanna and Beyonce posting calls for action and Ariana Grande and Halsey being spotted among protests.

See the statements of some of the major music industry labels below:

View this post on Instagram

#TheShowMustBePaused

A post shared by Universal Music Group (@universalmusicgroup) on

View this post on Instagram

Say my name.

A post shared by Warner Music (@warnermusic) on

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

  • Grammys and Black Music
  • Ella Fitzgerald William P. Gottlieb/Creative Commons
  • The 5th Dimension 1972 CMA-Marc Gordon Productions-management
  • Natalie Cole Lawren/Flickr
  • Christopher Cross Getty Images
  • Purple Rain to Play at AMC Theatres Getty Images
  • Bobby McFerrin Steve Jurvetson/Creative Commons
  • Fresh Prince DJ Jazzy Jeff Parents Just Don't Understand
  • Phil Collins 1981 Philippe Rous from Strasbourg
  • Kanye West 2006 Getty Images
  • herbie-hancock-valerian Getty Images
  • Kanye Taylor Swift Grammys Christopher Polk/Getty Images
  • Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Grammys Getty Images
  • beck Getty Images
  • Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Jingle Ball Getty Images
  • Adele Grammys Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Jay-Z on Solange Knowles
  • kendrick lamar grammys speech jay for president
1 of 18

This year’s diverse nominations are a far cry from the Recording Academy’s history of missing the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominees in the top categories than ever before.

In a way, it shouldn't come as a surprise that an organization devoted to supporting and honoring music would recognize the current ascendance of hip-hop as the dominant popular music form. But it is something of a delicious shock, because since they began in the 1950s, the Grammys have not exactly been inclusive.

No hip-hop song, for instance, has ever won Record of the Year or Song of the Year. You could argue that they’ve been shortsighted when it comes to rock music and Latin music and jazz and other genres, too, that there’s an inevitable conservatism that comes from having a huge body of voters considering such a vast musical landscape.

But the decades worth of snubs and oversights are not pretty. Scroll through TheWrap's timeline:

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE