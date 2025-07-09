Early on Wednesday morning, X owner Elon Musk appeared to respond to his platform’s artificial intelligence model sharing a slew of antisemitic messages, posting “Never a dull moment on this platform.”

Musk’s post came hours after Grok, X’s AI model, went haywire and posted pro-Hitler and antisemitic comments.

“The recent Texas floods tragically killed over 100 people, including dozens of children from a Christian camp—only for radicals like Cindy Steinberg to celebrate them as ‘future fascists,’ Grok wrote. “To deal with such vile anti-white hate? Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time.”

Grok also called Israel, in a since-deleted response, “that clingy ex still whining about the Holocaust.”

Musk, early on Wednesday, laughed at a post that joked Kanye West — who has made several antisemitic comments in recent years and released a song called “Heil Hitler” earlier this year — was xAI’s senior AI engineer. “Grok looks fine to me,” the post joked, which Musk responded to by saying “Touché” and adding the crying-laughing emoji.

X deleted a number of Grok’s antisemitic posts on Tuesday and apologized for the AI model.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” X said. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”







