Here’s a vote that actually went Mike Lindell’s way — the MyPillow CEO has topped this year’s Razzies by winning Worst Actor and Worst Picture.

Lindell and his film “Absolute Proof” beat out a field that included “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr., “Fantasy Island” and Sia’s “Music” for the title of the worst movie of the year at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies). Lindell also won the title of Worst Actor for portraying himself in his conspiratorial documentary that argued the 2020 election was rigged and flipped against Donald Trump. The Razzies voting body in a release called “Absolute Proof” a “faux documentary” and a “two-hour, fake news snooze-fest.”

Lindell wasn’t the only GOP figure who got dinged for some of the worst movie moments of the year. Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for appearing as himself in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” where he famously got caught with his hand down his pants following an interview with Borat’s daughter. He beat out a field that included Chevy Chase, Shia LaBeouf, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

Sia’s “Music” may have been nominated for a pair of Golden Globes, but it also led all films by winning three Razzies, including for Worst Actress Kate Hudson, Worst Supporting Actress Maddie Ziegler and Sia herself for Worst Director. Her film was criticized for casting the able-bodied Ziegler as a non-verbal autistic person, among other concerns. And the backlash led Sia to apologize and add a warning label to the front of the film about scenes that depict physical restraint.

Finally, Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” won the Razzie for Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, “worsting” films such as “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Hubie Halloween.” The mafia film “365 Days” also won the Razzie for Worst Screenplay.

The Razzies, now in their 41st year, are voted on online from a group of 1,097 members, and they award winners the $4.97 trophy with a Golden Raspberry on top. In the past, some winners have been good sports and accepted their prizes, such as Sandra Bullock accepting her Razzie for “All About Steve” the same year she would win her Oscar for “The Blind Side.” This year, Glenn Close was actually nominated for a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress from “Hillbilly Elegy” even as she’s nominated for an Oscar for the same performance.

The full list of nominees and winners is below. Check out a video ceremony announcing the 2021 Razzies here.

WORST PICTURE

“365 Days”

“Absolute Proof” (Winner)

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Music”

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof (Winner)

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music (Winner)

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music (Winner)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner)

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner)

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music (Winner)

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days (Winner)

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL