Here’s a vote that actually went Mike Lindell’s way — the MyPillow CEO has topped this year’s Razzies by winning Worst Actor and Worst Picture.
Lindell and his film “Absolute Proof” beat out a field that included “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr., “Fantasy Island” and Sia’s “Music” for the title of the worst movie of the year at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies). Lindell also won the title of Worst Actor for portraying himself in his conspiratorial documentary that argued the 2020 election was rigged and flipped against Donald Trump. The Razzies voting body in a release called “Absolute Proof” a “faux documentary” and a “two-hour, fake news snooze-fest.”
Lindell wasn’t the only GOP figure who got dinged for some of the worst movie moments of the year. Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for appearing as himself in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” where he famously got caught with his hand down his pants following an interview with Borat’s daughter. He beat out a field that included Chevy Chase, Shia LaBeouf, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.
Sia’s “Music” may have been nominated for a pair of Golden Globes, but it also led all films by winning three Razzies, including for Worst Actress Kate Hudson, Worst Supporting Actress Maddie Ziegler and Sia herself for Worst Director. Her film was criticized for casting the able-bodied Ziegler as a non-verbal autistic person, among other concerns. And the backlash led Sia to apologize and add a warning label to the front of the film about scenes that depict physical restraint.
Finally, Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” won the Razzie for Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, “worsting” films such as “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Hubie Halloween.” The mafia film “365 Days” also won the Razzie for Worst Screenplay.
The Razzies, now in their 41st year, are voted on online from a group of 1,097 members, and they award winners the $4.97 trophy with a Golden Raspberry on top. In the past, some winners have been good sports and accepted their prizes, such as Sandra Bullock accepting her Razzie for “All About Steve” the same year she would win her Oscar for “The Blind Side.” This year, Glenn Close was actually nominated for a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress from “Hillbilly Elegy” even as she’s nominated for an Oscar for the same performance.
The full list of nominees and winners is below. Check out a video ceremony announcing the 2021 Razzies here.
WORST PICTURE
- “365 Days”
- “Absolute Proof” (Winner)
- “Dolittle”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Music”
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof (Winner)
- Michele Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
- David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
- Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson – Music (Winner)
- Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler – Music (Winner)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner)
- Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner)
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music (Winner)
WORST SCREENPLAY
- 365 Days (Winner)
- All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake) (Winner)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)