‘Mythic Quest’ Gets Another Standalone Episode Ahead of Season 2, and This One’s Not on Zoom

Apple TV+ comedy “Mythic Quest” is releasing another pandemic-themed standalone episode before its second season launches next month, the streaming service said Tuesday. But this one will take place in person, for the most part, versus over Zoom.

The new 30-minute Season 1 special, titled “Everlight,” will launch Friday, April 16. The episode will act as a followup to “Mythic Quest: Quarantine,” which was produced remotely by star and co-creator Rob McElhenney and his team amid the pandemic last spring.

Per Apple TV+, “In ‘Everlight,’ the creative team, once again, presents a relatable subject that people all over the world are currently facing — the return to offices and co-workers. In addition to the award-winning returning ensemble cast, special guest star Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins (“Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”) lends his voice to the episode. This new, half-hour special episode finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time returning to the office for their annual Everlight party, with Poppy and Ian rigging a LARP (Live Action Role-Play) tournament in an underdog’s favor.”

The standalone episode is directed by McElhenney and written by star Ashly Burch.

Here’s the official description for Season 2, which launches May 7 on Apple TV+:

Season two of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). The ensemble cast includes McElhenney, Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, Ashkhan Aref and Jonathan Wiggs.

Created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, “Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

“‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” McElhenney said in a statement. “It’s full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of ‘Mythic Quest.'”

“Rob and the entire ‘Mythic Quest’ team have created a beloved cast of characters that have struck a chord with audiences around the world,” Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming, added. “After hitting it out of the park with their extraordinary ‘Quarantine’ special episode, we couldn’t wait for viewers to experience their unique take on another topical and universally relatable moment — returning to the office — ahead of the season two launch on May 7.”