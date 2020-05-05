NAB’s Chief Spokesman Dennis Wharton to Retire

Dennis Wharton, the long-serving chief spokesman for the National Association of Broadcasters, will retire in July.
Wharton, who has been with the organization for 24 years, will continue to serve as a senior adviser to NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith. Following Wharton’s retirement, NAB will combine its communications and marketing departments into a new Public Affairs department, which will be led by Michelle Lehman. Lehman has served as executive vice president of Marketing since joining NAB in 2006.
Ann Marie Cumming will serve as senior vice president of communications, and will take over Wharton’s role as the primary spokesperson of the organization. Jen Jose, who has been with NAB since 2007, will serve as senior vice president of public affairs, overseeing all messaging, digital and public service activities of the organization.
“Dennis is a fervent advocate for local broadcasting and his dedication to NAB and the broadcast industry cannot be overstated,” said Smith. “Journalists, broadcasters and colleagues alike value his extensive insight on industry-related issues and appreciate the enthusiasm and good humor he brings to his work. We wish Dennis all the best and are fortunate to have him stay on as an adviser to NAB.”
Wharton joined NAB in 1996 as vice president, Media Relations and subsequently was promoted to senior vice president in 1997 and executive vice president in 2006.
17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)
The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.
Star(s): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Brand: Teremana
Star(s): George Clooney and Rande Gerber
Brand: Casamigos
Star(s): Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Brand: Dos Hombres
Star(s): Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine
Brand: Santo Mezquila
Star(s): Rita Ora
Brand: Prospero
Star(s): E-40
Brand: E. Cuarenta
Star(s): AC/DC
Brand: Thunderstruck
Star(s): Toby Keith
Brand: Wild Shot
Star(s): Justin Timberlake
Brand: Sauza 901
Star(s): Sean Combs
Brand: DeLeón
Star(s): Carlos Santana
Brand: Casa Nobles
Star(s): Chris Noth
Brand: Ambhar Tequila
Star(s): Rammstein
Brand: Rammstein
Star(s): Charlie Sheen
Brand: Don Sueños
Star(s): Michael Jordan
Brand: Cincoro
Star(s): Nick Jonas and John Varvatos
Brand: Villa One
Star(s): Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
Brand: SUMMERGODS
