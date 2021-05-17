Discovery Channel is entering the dating game with series orders for three shows that blend romance with nature, entertainment and adventure, including “Naked and Afraid of Love,” “Mating Season” and “Mountain Love,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The trio of series will be available across Discovery, Inc. platforms later this year.

Here’s the official description for “Naked and Afraid of Love”:

Today, dating has become filtered – through the clothes we wear, jobs we have, and lives we share on social media. But what if it was all stripped away — the filters, dating apps and curated personas — leaving room for only our most primal wants and needs, and exposing who we really are in the process? Would we forge stronger connections? Discovery seeks to answer these questions and more in “Naked and Afraid of Love,” a groundbreaking take on modern dating that is the ultimate blend of survival and romance unlike anything viewers have seen. By stripping it all away — beginning with the clothes — “Naked and Afraid of Love” sets out to uncover what happens when 16 complete strangers — 8 single women and 8 single men — attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise.

And “Mating Season,” which is a working title:

Bringing together the fun of relationship competition shows with the mating rituals of the Animal Kingdom, “Mating Season” (wt) spotlights what happens when humans look to the natural world for help in the love department. Animals have courtship down to a science with tried and true techniques for finding a mate that are [sic] far removed from any of the distractions or complications of modern human dating. “Mating Season” (wt) asks the question: Can mating like animals help find love as humans? In the all-new Discovery series, eligible women and men will leave behind their human habits and attempt to find true love, animal style. With truly animalistic challenges, such as limited speaking opportunities and choreographing the perfect mating ritual to win over their potential mates, “Mating Season” brings out the animal within to unleash our natural instincts in the pursuit of true love.

And “Mountain Love”:

Finally, what happens when long-distance couples have found their soulmates at long last, but come to find they live completely different lives? In an all-new series from the producers of “90 Day Fiancé,” “Mountain Love,” five people from cities and suburbs decide to move-in with their long-distance partners who live way, way off-grid in some of the most remote corners of the country. Will their relationships survive this real-world experiment as they take the ultimate plunge to leave civilization — and indoor plumbing — behind? With a wide range of unique stories, from an off-the-grid couple looking to become a “throuple” with the addition of a sister-wife, to a mountain mama who’s convinced her younger, city-loving man to join her in the remote ranch in Arizona, these complex relationships will need to endure more than just the elements — they’ll need to survive each other in the process.

“We’ve documented people all over the world doing the most extreme things – whether it’s risking their lives out at sea, street racing or traveling to space – but nothing better illustrates what it truly means to be human than our quest for love,” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery & Factual, tells TheWrap. “We are combining core elements of the Discovery brand with the complexities of finding love and companionship, and the results will both thrill and tug at the heartstrings.”

“Naked and Afraid of Love” is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

“Mating Season” hails from Boat Rocker Studios through Matador Content on behalf of Discovery. For Matador, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, and Sam Brown are executive producers. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning is executive producer and Greg Wolf is producer.

“Mountain Love” is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Discovery. For Sharp Entertainment, Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Doug Fitch are executive producers. For Discovery, Erin Wanner and Keith Hoffman are executive producers, and Sarah Russell is supervising producer.