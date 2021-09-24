‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Renewed for Season 2, So Watch a Nude Couple Cliff Jump (Exclusive Video)

“Naked and Afraid of Love” has been renewed for a second season, TheWrap has learned exclusively, so let it all hang out for a little while longer.

While there is not yet a premiere date for Season 2, we can celebrate early by watching pretty, nude (not to be confused with “pretty nude,” because they are indeed fully naked) people jump off a cliff in Sunday’s episode.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek via the video above.

“Naked and Afraid of Love” is exactly what it sounds like. The series follows 16 naked strangers ready to find love as they strip down and bare it all in the ultimate challenge that blends survival, romance and everything in between.

With endless miles of white sandy beaches and clear turquoise water, this unforgettable island paradise in the Philippines may seem like the perfect setting to fall in love, but don’t let this Garden of Eden fool you. With no food, water or clothes readily available, these eight men and eight women are both physically and emotionally vulnerable and forced to depend on each other, the Discovery+ description reads. From a sexually fluid Army veteran who’s known for his ‘take charge’ attitude and a PhD student from Honolulu who’s tired of her fixer-upper relationships, to a high school teacher looking for a ring on ‘that’ finger and a San Diego surf instructor who’s ready to spear fish, fend off wildlife and ride through this journey like the perfect wave, these stripped down singles each bring their own unique backgrounds, and relationship experiences to the table.

First kisses, fights, and love triangles are on the horizon as the men and women move through the challenge and are introduced to others on the island, it continues. As the paradigm of how people traditionally fall in love is reversed, and awkward first meetings in their birthday suits ensue, the men and women journey through the stages of a courtship. All the while, figuring out if this other person has the potential to be their forever mate in the real world – and what they look like with their clothes on.

“We are thrilled to see audiences coming to discovery+ for ‘Naked and Afraid of Love,'” Nancy Daniels, Discovery’s chief brand officer, said in a statement. “A hit franchise on linear, we were excited to explore and lean into what ‘Naked and Afraid’ could be specifically on discovery+ and it is gratifying to see the creative and strategy payoff. This is where it gets fun, finding creative ways to fuel both of our streaming and linear businesses, and the team is excited to see what else is possible.”

“Naked and Afraid of Love” is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. For Discovery, Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

Jake Nodar, a veteran of “Naked and Afraid,” hosts the spinoff.

(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story referred Sunday’s episode as the Season 2 premiere. It is a new Season 1 episode.)