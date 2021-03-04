NAME THAT TUNE

Fox

Ratings: ‘Name That Tune’ Season Finale Hands Fox Wednesday Win

by | March 4, 2021 @ 8:40 AM

NBC aired a trio of “Chicago” show reruns again

With the “Name That Tune” season finale and no new “Chicago” shows again on NBC, we can name Fox Wednesday’s preliminary ratings winner. There’s no reason to think that won’t hold — but there is a whole lot of competition one-tenth of a Nielsen ratings point away.

CBS, NBC and ABC all tied for second in ratings. Univision and Telemundo tied beneath them. With a pair of reruns, The CW ended up in last place.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

