Ratings: ‘Name That Tune’ Season Finale Hands Fox Wednesday Win

CBS, NBC and ABC all tied for second in ratings. Univision and Telemundo tied beneath them. With a pair of reruns, The CW ended up in last place.

With the “Name That Tune” season finale and no new “Chicago” shows again on NBC, we can name Fox Wednesday’s preliminary ratings winner. There’s no reason to think that won’t hold — but there is a whole lot of competition one-tenth of a Nielsen ratings point away.

CBS was first in primetime’s total viewers last night.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.570 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Name That Tune,” hosted by Jane Krakowski, aired across the entirety of Fox’s two-hour primetime, averaging those numbers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CBS, NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.7 million viewers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3 million. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.566 million.

NBC aired encores of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” in that order, last night.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million total viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 4 million overall viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.5 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 drew a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” had a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 got a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million overall viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” received a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million total viewers. “The Con” at 10 closed primetime with a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers of any age (over 2).

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 887,000 total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 269,000.