Name That Tune

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Outdoes Lead-in ‘The Masked Dancer’ in Key Demo

by | January 28, 2021 @ 8:31 AM

ABC ends up in a ratings tie with Univision as NBC’s “Chicago” shows run the table

Fox’s “Name That Tune” actually outperformed its lead-in “The Masked Dancer” in ratings among adults 18-49 on Wednesday. But no show could compete with NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” at 9 put up a 0.9/5 and 6.8 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago PD” received a 0.9/6 and 5.9 million viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

