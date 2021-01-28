ABC ends up in a ratings tie with Univision as NBC’s “Chicago” shows run the table

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” at 9 put up a 0.9/5 and 6.8 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago PD” received a 0.9/6 and 5.9 million viewers.

Fox’s “Name That Tune” actually outperformed its lead-in “The Masked Dancer” in ratings among adults 18-49 on Wednesday. But no show could compete with NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup last night.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/3, but fourth in viewers with 2.6 million. “The Masked Dancer” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 2.63 million viewers. At 9, “Name That Tune” got a 0.6/3 and 2.58 million viewers. (OK, so both round to 2.6 million viewers, but we wanted to show that “Masked Dancer” had *slightly* more overall eyeballs than the “Name That Tune” reboot.)

Also Read: Ratings: 'Mixed-ish' Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 4 million. “The Price Is Right at Night” special at 8 received a 0.7/5 and 4.8 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 had a 0.5/3 and 4.1 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” got a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.4 million viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” closed out the comedy block with a 0.4/2 and 2.5 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 finished primetime with a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 474,000. “Riverdale” at 8 settled for a 0.1/1 and 529,000 viewers. “Nancy Drew” at 9 managed a 0.1/1 and 420,000 viewers.