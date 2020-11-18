Fox is adding another music-centric game show to its lineup, and this one is a revival of a classic.

The broadcast network has ordered an updated version of “Name That Tune,” which will be hosted by Tony-winning actress Jane Krakowski with Grammy Award winner and former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson serving as band leader.

Based on the original series created by Harry Salter, the “Name That Tune” revival will test contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging games for cash and prizes. The new series will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9/8c, immediately after the time-period premiere of “The Masked Singer” spinoff series “The Masked Dancer.”

Here’s the official description for the revival, courtesy of Fox:

Each one-hour episode of “Name That Tune” is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

You can see the first teaser for the “Name That Tune” update via the video above.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show ‘Name That Tune’ back to television with this updated revival. It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment & specials at Fox Entertainment, said. “With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host alongside band leader Randy Jackson the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

“Name That Tune” hails from Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and Eureka Productions (“Holey Moley,” “Dating Around,” “Full Bloom”). Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will serve as executive producers for Eureka Productions. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein are also executive producers, along with Janine Cooper, who also serves as showrunner.

The original “Name That Tune,” created by orchestra conductor Salter, premiered on NBC Radio in 1952 and was adapted for the NBC broadcast network in 1953. “Name That Tune” later moved to CBS and eventually aired as a syndicated series.