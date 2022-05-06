‘Nancy Drew’ Gag Reel Shows Even Actors Deal With Angry Copy Machines (Exclusive Video)

Even “Nancy Drew” actress Kennedy McMann can’t avoid the wrath of office equipment.

In a sneak peek at the gag reel for the Season 3 DVD and Blu-ray release, which is out May 10, McCann battles the machine in a frustrating moment we can all relate to.

Season 3 of The CW show picks up a week after the Season 2 finale that saw Nancy’s mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy’s hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet, per a logline.

The third season sees the teen detective investigating a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. The Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges — “Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection,” per the Season 3 logline.

“Nancy Drew” also stars Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith. The series is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire.