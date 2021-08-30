‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ Gets Series Order at The CW

The CW is adding one more new series for the 2021-22 season, ordering the “Nancy Drew” spinoff “Tom Swift” to series.

Tian Richards debuted as the character during the end of “Nancy Drew’s” second season.

Here is the logline for the spinoff:

“Tom Swift” follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Tian Richards, “Burden”) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

“Nancy Drew” showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau co-created the new spinoff with “Empire” alum Cameron Johnson. “Nancy Drew” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also executive produce the CBS Television Studios-produced spinoff alongside Lis Rowinski of their Fake Empire banner.

The “Nancy Drew” and “Tom Swift” book series are both published by Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the “Hardy Boys” and “Bobbsey Twins” books. The new spinoff marks an attempt to build a franchise out of “Nancy Drew” similar to the network’s various “Vampire Diaries” spinoffs or its suite of DC superhero series.

“Tom Swift” joins upcoming series “The 4400,” Ava DuVernay’s “Naomi” and an HBCU-themed spinoff of “All American” for next season.