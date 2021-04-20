Nancy Pelosi Bizarrely Thanks George Floyd ‘for Sacrificing Your Life for Justice’ (Video)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew swift backlash on Tuesday after she thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing [his] life for justice” following the guilty verdict delivered against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice, for being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that? — call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe,'” Pelosi said at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus. “But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice. And now we have to make sure that justice prevails in the sentencing.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Chauvin was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the killing of Floyd.

