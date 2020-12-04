‘Naomi’ Adaptation From Ava DuVernay in the Works at The CW

Ava DuVernay is tackling yet another DC Comics project, this time for The CW, developing a series based on Naomi McDuffie, a multiverse-traversing teenage superhero

The series is adapted from the comic “Naomi,” which launched last year from Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and was illustrated by Jamal Campbell. DuVernay would executive produce and write the series with Jill Blankesnhip. Warner Bros. TV, where DuVernay is under an overall deal, would be the studio.

Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also produce for DuVernay’s Array Filmworks.

Here is the logline for the project:

“Naomi” follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

“Naomi” marks the third DC Comics project for DuVernay, who is also helming “DMZ” for HBO Max, which was recently ordered to series. The “Selma” director is also co-writing a big-screen adaptation of “New Gods” with Tom King.

“Naomi” would be Ava DuVernay’s first project with The CW and would join an ever-increasing roster of DC Comics-based series on the network.