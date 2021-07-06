‘Naomi Osaka’ Trailer Spotlights the Pressure-Cooker Life of a Tennis Superstar (Video)

Netflix has released the trailer for its latest three-part docuseries “Naomi Osaka,” giving fans an intimate look into the tennis champion’s life and career, showing everything from her nonstop training to her time at the U.S. Open to her connection to her late mentor, Kobe Bryant.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers also hear Osaka speak openly on the immense pressure she feels to succeed and the challenges she faces as her identity and worth intertwine more and more with her tennis career and role as a young athlete. In the trailer, Osaka also reveals the bonds she shares with her mom and dad and details the deep connection she has to Japan and the ways in which she continues to explore her Haitian roots.

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa,” says Garrett Bradley, the series’ director. “More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

The coming-of-age docuseries chronicles Osaka’s highly publicized career, as well as the athlete’s journey of self-discovery and self-reflection.

The series is created in collaboration with athletic company Uninterrupted, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and produced by Film 45.

“Naomi Osaka” premieres on July 16. Check out the trailer above.