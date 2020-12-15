Naomi Scott Joins Netflix Series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Naomi Scott has joined the cast of “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley’s “Anatomy of a Scandal” adaptation at Neflix, which includes Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, a spokesperson for the streaming service said Tuesday.

Based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name, “Anatomy of a Scandal” is described as an “insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London.”

Scott has been cast as Olivia, “a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who’s facing a powerful adversary.”

The six-episode, hourlong anthology series is written and executive produced by Kelley and Melissa James Gibson (“House of Cards,” “The Americans”) who serve as showrunners together. S.J. Clarkson (“Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders”) will direct all episodes of “Anatomy of a Scandal” and also executive produce. Additional executive producers include Liza Chasin (“The Loudest Voice,” “Baby Driver”) of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea (“The Undoing,” “Big Little Lies”), Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories, and Vaughan. Margaret Chernin is co-executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Scott’s casting in Netflix’x “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

