NASCAR Overrun Revs Up Sunday Night Ratings Win for NBC

NBC took the checkered flag in Nielsen’s primetime ratings on Sunday, when a NASCAR race led the broadcast network to finish first among adults 18-49 at the end of a long holiday weekend.

NBC was No. 1 in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. The race, which Kevin Harvick won in overtime, averaged a 0.6/4 and 4 million total viewers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. NBC viewers then either got a rerun or an original “Hollywood Game Night,” dependent upon timezone.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 3.3 million, airing all reruns.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million, Univision was fourth with 792,000 viewers.

Univision aired “Independence Day” last night.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 received a 0.4/3 and 6.1 million viewers. Repeats followed.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share, Fox got a 1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 697,000; Telemundo was sixth with 655,000 viewers.

Fox aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 487,000, also airing just repeats.