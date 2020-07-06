NASCAR Overrun Revs Up Sunday Night Ratings Win for NBC

End to holiday weekend was almost all reruns — save stock cars and “60 Minutes”

| July 6, 2020 @ 9:01 AM Last Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 9:29 AM
NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NBC took the checkered flag in Nielsen’s primetime ratings on Sunday, when a NASCAR race led the broadcast network to finish first among adults 18-49 at the end of a long holiday weekend.

NBC was No. 1 in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. The race, which Kevin Harvick won in overtime, averaged a 0.6/4 and 4 million total viewers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. NBC viewers then either got a rerun or an original “Hollywood Game Night,” dependent upon timezone. 

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 3.3 million, airing all reruns.

Also Read: 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' Fizzles Out to New Ratings Lows

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million, Univision was fourth with 792,000 viewers.

Univision aired “Independence Day” last night.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 received a 0.4/3 and 6.1 million viewers. Repeats followed.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Council of Dads' Series Finale Holds Steady, CBS and ABC Tie for 1st With Reruns

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share, Fox got a 1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 697,000; Telemundo was sixth with 655,000 viewers.

Fox aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 487,000, also airing just repeats.

14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

  • lowest rated renewed shows 2019 2020 Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
  • Magnum PI CBS
  • MacGyver CBS
  • The Unicorn CBS
  • Bob Hearts Abishola CBS
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6 NBC
  • Good Girls NBC
  • American Housewife ABC
  • All Rise CBS CBS
  • Blackish ABC
  • Mixed-ish ABC
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bob's Burgers Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
  • Duncanville Fox
1 of 15

We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.

Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.

Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE