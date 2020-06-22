NASCAR President Says Whoever Put Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Garage Will Be Banned ‘for Life’
A “very small number of people” had access to the area, Steve Phelps says
Tim Baysinger | June 22, 2020 @ 11:07 AM
Last Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 11:58 AM
Getty Images
NASCAR will hand down a lifetime ban to the person responsible for putting the noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on Sunday.
“They will be banned from this sport for life,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “There is no room for this at all and we won’t tolerate it. They won’t be here. I don’t care who they are, they will not be here.” The call was light on specifics, with Phelps explaining that it was still very early in their investigation.
On Sunday, a noose was found in the garage of Wallace’s racing team at Talladega Superspeedway. Both NASCAR and the Alabama District Attorney launched investigations into the incident. Phelps said that only a “very small number of people” had access into stall on Sunday, though cautioned it’s “too early to determine” exactly who was in that area during the incident.
“We have a very small number of people that are in the footprint, only essential personnel who was there,” he said. “We’ll review the entire list with the FBI about who had access at that particular time. We also use something called compartmentalization. We’re looking at who has that particular area, and we’ll be able to narrow that down.”
Phelps said it’s not likely there was any kind of security breach. “Security is very tight getting in and out of the footprint,” he said. “I can’t speculate whether there would [have been] a breach or not.” The Geico 500 race was scheduled for Sunday at Talladega, but weather has delayed the event to Monday. Phelps confirmed that Wallace will have additional security around him.
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last.
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
