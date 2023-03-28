Covenant School Shooting -- Parent

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: A parent walks with their kids from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

It’s a Shooting. Again. Put Your Joy Away. 

by | March 28, 2023 @ 6:21 AM

We’re all complicit in the world of never-ending gun carnage we have created

Why should we celebrate spring?

For that matter: Why should we do the laundry? 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

