Tributes from across Hollywood have poured in for late actress Natalie Desselle Reid, who lost a battle to colon cancer on Monday at the age of 53. She was known for starring opposite Halle Berry in the 1997 comedy “B*A*P*S,” and for her prominent roles in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and the TV series “Eve.”

Berry herself was among the mourners on Monday, sharing a GIF of her and Reid hugging in “B*A*P*S” and writing that she was “completely heartbroken” and in “total shock.” A few days earlier, on Dec. 3, Berry had posted a throwback video from the film.

Reid’s former “Eve” co-star Jason Winston George also wrote a touching message: “For 3 of the most fun years of my life I worked side by side with #NatalieDesselleReid on #Eve. Effortlessly hilarious, inherently empathetic, Natalie was instantly every woman’s girlfriend and every guy’s sister,” he wrote. “Much love, Nat.”

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks also took a moment to reflect on her memories of Reid.

“Just heard the passing of #NatalieDesselleReid. She was beyond kind and I’m grateful we were able to share a few conversations together,” she wrote. “I stand on her shoulders, and I will make sure to always remind people of her legacy and contribution to this industry.”

Fran Tirado, producer of queer content at Netflix, called Reid “a real one” and an “unmatched scene-stealer.” And “Undistracted” podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham called the loss “heartbreaking” and wished for Reid to “rest in power.”

I reached out to Natalie Desselle-Reid exactly one year ago to book her for Strong Black Legends. She was one of the most requested guests. She didn't respond (I assumed she wanted privacy). But hopefully, she knows that we considered her a LEGEND 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ag0gQw3Myg — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) December 7, 2020

Just heard the passing of #NatalieDesselleReid She was beyond kind and I’m grateful we were able to share a few conversations together. I stand on her shoulders, and I will make sure to always remind people of her legacy and contribution to this industry. 🕊 😢 — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 7, 2020

She absolutely was. Rest in power, Ms. Natalie Desselle Reid. This is heartbreaking.💔 https://t.co/n3m8xMPGFU — this is a jingle jangle stan account. (@MsPackyetti) December 7, 2020

a real one 💔 rest in power Natalie Desselle-Reid, the unmatched scene-stealer from BAPS and (the only) Cinderella pic.twitter.com/sWilc12P0d — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) December 7, 2020

For 3 of the most fun years of my life I worked side by side with #NatalieDesselleReid on #Eve Effortlessly hilarious, inherently empathetic,

Natalie was instantly every woman’s girlfriend and every guy’s sister Much love, Nat#ripnataliedessellereid pic.twitter.com/NDrJbpvzBy — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) December 7, 2020

Damn. R.I.P. Natalie Desselle-Reid. 💔 Thank you for the laughs and the joy you gave us. Eve was my show back in the day. https://t.co/5L15LITxo4 — Pebbles (@PebblesBoston) December 7, 2020

Rest in power, Natalie Desselle Reid. Died of colon cancer. So young! https://t.co/d8LTigRKeo — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 7, 2020

The one heartening thing about the passing of Natalie Desselle Reid is to see how many folks across generations appreciated her work and understand the talent we just lost. — Sofia Quintero (@sofiaquintero) December 7, 2020

.@disneyplus needs to stop playing games and release the Black Cinderella right now so many of us can appreciate the multifaceted talent of actress Natalie Desselle Reid. 😢 #RIP. pic.twitter.com/UQx8JcjF7d — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) December 7, 2020

