Natalie Portman Says She Set a ‘Strong Boundary’ to Keep Private Life Private After Learning Fame Can Be ‘Really Hurtful’ | Video

Natalie Portman learned early on in her career the importance of a strong boundary.

While talking on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Fountain of Youth” star was asked about where she drew the line between having a thin skin in her private life and thick skin in her public-facing one. Clarkson asked how she navigated that tight rope and she said boundaries were key.

“I think it is really a boundary, like a strong boundary, that you have to repeat over and over and over,” Portman said. “I think I figured it out early because I figured out that it was really scary to have that boundary crossed – and also sometimes really hurtful if I let that energy come in that was negative.”

She continued: “I had to kind of build those walls but then you have to be careful, like you said, with your art and not just art but personal relationships that you don’t keep those walls up.”

Portman appeared on the show to support her latest film “Fountain of Youth” which is streaming now on Apple TV+. The film stars her and John Krasinski as estranged sibling treasure hunters tasked with tracking down the titular fountain. TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani found the movie to be more empty than harmless fluff.

“It would be nice to report that ‘Fountain of Youth’ is harmless fluff, a brisk escapist adventure with a game cast and a few fun set pieces,” he wrote. “And I suppose it may be mostly harmless, unless you count wasting your time as a ‘harm’ (and I wouldn’t fight you on that). But it’s annoying fluff. It’s tedious fluff. The only thing I wanted to escape was the movie itself. The cast is either trying too hard or not enough, and none of the action sequences blew me away. There’s a bit on a boat that was probably expensive. There’s a fight in a library that’s competent. There’s a shootout at the pyramids between characters we don’t know or give a damn about. There’s a big difference between ‘fluffy’ and ’empty.’ ‘Fountain of Youth’ seems to have found it.”

You can watch Natalie Portman’s segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.