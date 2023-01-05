Natasha Lyonne Is a ‘Human Lie Detector’ in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Mystery-of-the-Week Series ‘Poker Face’

Peacock dropped the trailer for “Poker Face” Thursday, introducing Charlie, a woman on the run who has an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying to her and uses that skill to help solve murders and mysteries.

The show, which marks the television debut of “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, launches Jan. 26 with four episodes. The remaining hourlong segments of the 10-show mystery series will drop on Thursdays.

The trailer teases that the show is “from the mind of” Johnson. “The Last Jedi” filmmaker is also credited as creator, writer and executive producer. He described the show last year as a “case-of-the-week” drama.

Also listed as an executive producer is Natasha Lyonne, the “Orange is the New Black” veteran who stars in the show as Charlie. In it, she drives her Plymouth Barracuda across the country, where she meets what Peacock presented as a “rogue’s gallery of characters” as she avenges injustice.

In one scene featured in the trailer, the self-described “death magnet” tries to explain her ability to Lil Rey Howery’s questioning about whether it’s just women’s intuition. “It’s not like a tampon commercial, OK?” she quips. “It’s a real thing.”

The trailer, which features a soundtrack of Dr. John’s “Right Place, Wrong Time,” is reminiscent of the 1970s mystery series that still draw viewers on nostalgia channels. It promises both high-speed car chases and witty dialogue, including one suggestion that Charlie could use her abilities to “make a killing” gambling.

It also offers glimpses of an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery and Chloë Sevigny.

“You’re coming with me. Front seat or the trunk, your choice,” Bratt tells Charlie at the end of the trailer – before she takes off on foot.

Additional executive producers include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers.