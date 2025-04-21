Nate Bargatze Teases Quitting Stand-Up After 2 More Specials

Nate Bargatze has a plan to step away from stand-up likely after a few more specials.

In an interview with “The New York Times,” the comedian revealed he had plans to jump into a new aspect of his career in the not-to-distant future. The reasoning? A fear of taking up too much space for up-and-coming voices.

“The next special will be on Netflix,” he said. “I could see maybe one more special after that. I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I also want to get out of the way. I need to let the next wave of comedians come up. I got this tour and then maybe one more.”

Bargatze added that he wanted to get into more movies further in his career.

“I don’t plan on touring and doing stand-up forever. I want to make movies,” he said. “People can think, If you get too big, are you going to change? The audience is very much in mind with everything that I will make. Again, I try not to do it for me. It’s for you. I want them to be able to trust that.”

Bargatze is coming off a banner 2024 and continuing that momentum into 2025. It was announced last week that the comedian was tapped to host the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” he said in a statement.

Bargatze’s hot streak includes a handful of breakout appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and a 2024 Netflix special. A 2026 release date of his first feature film “The Breadwinner” was also recently announced.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”