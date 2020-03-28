Nate ‘n Al, Iconic Beverly Hills Jewish Deli, to Close All Business on Sunday

“It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm,” the deli announced on Instagram

| March 28, 2020 @ 6:12 PM
Nate 'n Al

A 60th anniversary celebration for Nate n' Al's in 2005. (Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images)

Nate ‘n Al, the iconic Jewish deli in Beverly Hills that became a popular meeting spot for those in the entertainment business since 1945, announced it will close its doors for all business on Sunday.

“We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years,” the deli wrote in an Instagram caption. “After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm.”

All restaurants in Los Angeles are currently closed for dine-in service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and only allowed to continue operating for take-out and delivery services. But with Saturday’s announcement, it’s unclear whether the deli will ever reopen again. (A spokesperson for Nate n’ Al’s did not respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.)

Also Read: LA County Closes All Public Beaches, Trails and Piers Through April 19

“We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe,” the deli’s Instagram post said.

The deli was first founded in 1945 by Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer. Last year, the deli appeared to be on the brink of closure before a group of Hollywood executives and celebrities — including Irving and Shelli Azoff, Jeff Shell, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford — stepped in to buy the deli.

View this post on Instagram

To all our Customers: Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm. Thank you all for being a part of the Nate'n Al's family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe. Sincerely, Nate'n Al's

A post shared by Nate'n Al’s (@natenals) on

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty
1 of 31

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue