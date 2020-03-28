Nate ‘n Al, the iconic Jewish deli in Beverly Hills that became a popular meeting spot for those in the entertainment business since 1945, announced it will close its doors for all business on Sunday.

“We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years,” the deli wrote in an Instagram caption. “After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm.”

All restaurants in Los Angeles are currently closed for dine-in service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and only allowed to continue operating for take-out and delivery services. But with Saturday’s announcement, it’s unclear whether the deli will ever reopen again. (A spokesperson for Nate n’ Al’s did not respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.)

“We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe,” the deli’s Instagram post said.

The deli was first founded in 1945 by Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer. Last year, the deli appeared to be on the brink of closure before a group of Hollywood executives and celebrities — including Irving and Shelli Azoff, Jeff Shell, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford — stepped in to buy the deli.