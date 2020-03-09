Nathan Fillion’s ‘The Rookie’ Rises in TV Ratings

ABC tops key demo, while CBS has most total viewers

| March 9, 2020 @ 8:51 AM Last Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
The Rookie

ABC

“The Rookie” is on the rise. The Nathan Fillion ABC drama grew its Nielsen TV rating last night, benefitting again from its “American Idol” lead-in.

Led by “60 Minutes,” CBS had the most overall audience members on Sunday, but ABC controlled the key demo. NBC again ended up in a tie with Telemundo among adults ages 18-49. Both NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal, which is under the Comcast umbrella.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “American Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. put up a 1.3/7 and 7.2 million viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.8/4 and 5.1 million viewers.

Also Read: Alex Karev's 'Grey's Anatomy' Goodbye Grows 18% in TV Ratings

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and first in viewers with 6.8 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 0.8/5 and 9.3 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 5.9 million viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” got a 0.6/3 and 6.4 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 5.7 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million. Following repeats, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.5/2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” finished primetime off with a 0.5/3 and 1.5 million viewers.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Telemundo was fourth with 1.13 million.

Also Read: Nik Wallenda Survived 'Volcano Live' But ABC Didn't in Ratings Disaster

For NBC, following a rerun, “Little Big Shots” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” got a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 received a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.06 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 713,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 774,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.2/1 and 676,000 viewers.

