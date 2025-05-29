Nathan Kahane to Step Down as Lionsgate Film President

The executive will transition back to producer work, with production president Erin Westerman succeeding him

Nathan Kahane

Nathan Kahane is set to step down as president of Lionsgate’s motion picture group after his contract expires at the end of this year, individuals with knowledge of the studio told TheWrap.

Kahane, who joined Lionsgate in 2018, will be succeeded by Erin Westerman, who is currently Lionsgate’s president of production and development. The studio declined to comment.

Insiders with knowledge of Kahane’s contract say that the company is negotiating a production deal with him and plans to keep him involved with Lionsgate’s film plans as a major production partner. Prior to his work as an exec, Kahane co-founded the production companies Mandate Pictures and Good Universe with Joe Drake, with whom he served as Lionsgate film president.

Kahane’s departure was first reported by Deadline.

Uzo Aduba, Julianna Marguiles, Jerry O'Connell (Getty Images)
Read Next
Uzo Aduba, Julianna Margulies, Jerry O'Connell Slam 'Well-Meaning Celebrities' Manipulated by Pro-Palestine Rhetoric in Open Letter

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments