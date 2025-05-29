Nathan Kahane to Step Down as Lionsgate Film President

Nathan Kahane is set to step down as president of Lionsgate’s motion picture group after his contract expires at the end of this year, individuals with knowledge of the studio told TheWrap.

Kahane, who joined Lionsgate in 2018, will be succeeded by Erin Westerman, who is currently Lionsgate’s president of production and development. The studio declined to comment.

Insiders with knowledge of Kahane’s contract say that the company is negotiating a production deal with him and plans to keep him involved with Lionsgate’s film plans as a major production partner. Prior to his work as an exec, Kahane co-founded the production companies Mandate Pictures and Good Universe with Joe Drake, with whom he served as Lionsgate film president.

Kahane’s departure was first reported by Deadline.