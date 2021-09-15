National Association of Broadcasters Cancels Next Month’s Convention in Las Vegas Amid COVID Delta Surge

The National Association of Broadcasters, or NAB, has canceled its 2021 NAB Show that was scheduled for Las Vegas next month amid the ongoing surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

This year’s NAB Show had been scheduled to run between October 9-13, 2021. The festival’s organizers hope to reunite in person for a 2022 show that’s currently scheduled between April 23-27, 2022.

Select content from the show will be made available virtually through the group’s platform NAB Amplify. The cancellation comes after the group previously announced that attendees to the event would have to be vaccinated.

Verizon, Amazon Web Services, B&H, Canon, Panasonic and Sony were among the companies that were attached to exhibit on the NAB Show floor.

The NAB represents America’s radio and TV broadcasters and represents them through interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.

See the full statement from Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events at the National Association of Broadcasters, below: