The National Society of Film Critics has slammed Variety for what it says is the “shabby treatment” of one of its critics after he published a review of Carey Mulligan’s performance in “Promising Young Woman” that the trade outlet subsequently walked back with a public apology.

The review from writer Dennis Harvey, which was written at Sundance in 2020, had sparked online backlash after a rebuke from Mulligan, who said in a New York Times interview in December that the review was “basically saying that I wasn’t hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse.” The outcry led Variety to amend the review with an editors note and apology.

“Variety sincerely apologizes to Carey Mulligan and regrets the insensitive language and insinuation in our review of “Promising Young Woman” that minimized her daring performance,” the editor’s note on the review reads (see a screengrab of the note below).

The critics group objected to the addition of the apology during the height of awards season and defended the critic’s characterization of Mulligan elsewhere in the piece, arguing that the note should be removed and that Variety should do more to support its writers.

Also Read: 'Promising Young Woman' Film Review: Carey Mulligan Shines in Bold Thriller for the #MeToo Era

“Like any journalism, film criticism often displeases those being written about. And, like any journalists, film critics must have the support of their publications when that displeasure, usually coming from people far more powerful than any journalist, is made known — especially when that publication claims to report on the industry those powerful people inhabit,” the statement reads. “It is appalling that, in this instance, Variety chose to side with that power rather than supporting its writer.”

Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller and a spokesperson for Penske Media did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The National Society of Film Critics is made up of 60 of the country’s most prominent movie critics, according to its website, including Variety’s own Owen Gleiberman and Peter Debruge, who edited Harvey’s review. The group’s annual awards are among the prestigious film critics awards in the United States.

In his positive review of “Promising Young Woman,” Harvey praised Mulligan’s performance but wrote that she was “a fine actress [but] seems a bit of an odd choice” as the movie’s “many-layered apparent femme fatale” protagonist. The NSFC defended Harvey’s language as an example of the character’s stylized presentation rather than an explicit comment on her appearance or attractiveness.

Also Read: 'Mank,' 'The Crown' Lead 2021 Golden Globe Nominations - The Complete List

The group said that Mulligan is within her rights to respond to criticism of the film but felt that an editor should have removed any language it found insensitive prior to its publication. “There are also ways Variety could have acknowledged and responded to Mulligan’s criticism, rather than simply capitulating to it and undermining its own critic in the process,” the group wrote. “The imposition of a subjective value judgment (‘her daring performance’) as a flat editorial perspective, as if it were a matter of inarguable fact rather than opinion, is particularly inappropriate. We believe the editor’s note should be removed.”

Discussion over “Promising Young Woman” comes as critics and media pundits have become more attentive and sensitive to characterizations of women and people of color within media. Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” has been a contender in the awards season and picked up four Golden Globe nominations last week.

Read the full note from the National Society of Film Critics below: