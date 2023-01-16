Not so fast, National Enquirer. The tabloid, running a report soon about a supposed beef between veteran actors on “Law & Order: SVU,” got definitely shut down by one of them – in the most hip-hop way possible.

Ice-T, a cast member on Dick Wolf’s franchise, tweeted a letter Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in which the National Enquirer asked him to comment on whether he and co-star Chris Meloni have feuded since Meloni returned to the show in 2021 through spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

The tabloid cited sources who said “the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back” from a show he was on for over a decade.



Ice-T shut down that notion down colorfully with one tweet: “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023

To back up his word, Ice-T shared an email with Meloni in which his fellow actor dead-panned that Ice-T was “kind enough to let me know we were feuding.”

Meloni’s Stabler left “SVU” after 12 seasons, including 11 in which Ice-T’s fellow detective was also a regular.

Thanks to NBC’s occasional crossover episodes, fans can still see the actors in each other’s on-screen lives as well.

