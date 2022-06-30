National Geographic Content Promotes Karen Greenfield to Senior Vice President￼

National Geographic Content’s Karen Greenfield has a new position.

The former senior vice president, Business Operations and Diversity & Inclusion Council Chair, has been promoted to the newly-created role of senior vice president of National Geographic Content, Diversity & Inclusion, National Geographic Content president Courteney Monroe announced Thursday.

“For 134 years, National Geographic has used the power of storytelling to change the world. An essential component of that is ensuring that everyone’s voice is included,” Monroe said in a statement. “Karen is an exceptional executive with a proven track record leading diversity and inclusion initiatives and working with the world’s leading content creators. I am thrilled that Karen will be leveraging her extraordinary talents and passion to help guide us in our mission to inspire and elevate diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our work and storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

In her new role, Greenfield is set to team up with the Nat Geo Content creative teams to develop and produce inclusive storytelling for multicultural and multigenerational audiences. Greenfield will also focus on building cultural competency among creative teams and advise on content to ensure cultural authenticity.

“I could not be prouder to not only work for National Geographic, an iconic brand whose mission is to ensure all voices are included in storytelling, but also work alongside Courteney and her senior team, who believe in this value,” Greenfield said in a statement. “The greenlight of the second year of the Nat Geo Media Scholarship is a testament to their commitment.”

In her previous role, Greenfield was part of the team that introduced shows like “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” “World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason,” “Untitled Jeff Jenkins Project,” “Seven Toughest Days” and “Restaurant at the End of the World.”

In related news, National Geographic Content has renewed its Nat Geo Media scholarship program for students who attend historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU), which is an initiative from Greenfield. The program gave four recipients $10,000 scholarships with the opportunity to participate in an immersion program at Nat Geo headquarters in its first year. This will be the second year of the scholarship program.