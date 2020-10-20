Chuck Schumer DNC

DNC

NATO Hails Pandemic Relief Bill’s Aid to Movie Theaters

by | October 20, 2020 @ 1:55 PM

Trade org says Senate Democrats’ legislation will provide much needed aid to thousands of smaller movie theaters

The National Association of Theater Owners hailed new legislation created by Senate Democrats that they say will provide much-needed aid to struggling movie theaters and called on Congress to come together to pass a COVID-19 relief bill to help businesses.

The HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act, co-written by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with fellow Dem Sens. Chris Coons, Jeanne Shaheen and Ben Cardin, extends the Paycheck Protection Plan created in the first round of relief legislation through March 2021 and expands the Small Business Administration’s debt relief program for up to a year. For arts and entertainment, the bill also provides dedicated assistance to businesses that rely on large gatherings, including movie theaters, live theaters and restaurants, though the exact amount of relief available was not immediately clear.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

