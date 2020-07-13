‘Glee’ Cast, Other Stars Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘What a Force You Were’

Actress died while on an excursion with her son at Lake Piru in Southern California

| July 13, 2020 @ 11:10 AM Last Updated: July 13, 2020 @ 11:33 AM
naya rivera

Getty Images

As confirmation of Naya Rivera’s death spread, her former costars and friends took to Twitter to honor the late actress. She was 33.

Rivera died while on an excursion with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. last Wednesday. Other visitors had noticed Josey alone in the boat and notified the authorities.

Josey was recovered unharmed. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Eric Buschow, Josey said he and Rivera went swimming together but he got back in the boat and his mother didn’t. The search for Rivera lasted for five days, with specialist divers and sonar equipment brought in. Authorities confirmed to TheWrap her body was recovered Monday. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read the tributes to Naya Rivera below, led by her “Glee” castmates, below. Rivera portrayed Santana Lopez for six seasons on the show.

Jane Lynch, who played Coach Sue Sylvester, tweeted, “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Max Adler, who portrayed football player Dave Karofsky, posted a string of broken heart and crying emojis.

Prior to her death, costar Amber Riley addressed criticism that she and other “Glee” alums were silent on social media. “Show some respect,” the actress — who played Mercedes Jones — posted. “Focus on Naya and her family. We don’t matter right now.”

Added Kevin McHale, who portrayed Artie Abrams on the Fox show, “Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media.”

Read on for even more tributes:

