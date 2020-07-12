Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Star Heather Morris Pleads to Join Search: ‘We Are Feeling Helpless’
Search has expanded to surrounding area of lake where actress went missing
Jeremy Fuster | July 12, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Last Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 11:36 AM
As the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera enters its fifth day, co-star Heather Morris has reached out to authorities asking if she and a small group of friends can help join the search.
“I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you,” Morris tweeted to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night.
Rivera went missing Wednesday after renting a boat at Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son. When the boat was not returned on time, rental stand employees found the boat with the child wearing a life vest and unharmed, but alone, and authorities began a search. Sonar technology has been brought to the lake given its low visibility, and today authorities say they have expanded the search to the shore and nearby cabins surrounding the lake.
Morris and Rivera were closely linked on “Glee,” playing cheerleader squadmates and eventual spouses Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez. Morris has tweeted continuously since Rivera’s disappearance, asking “Glee” fans to keep Rivera in their thoughts and prayers and thanking authorities “who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya.”
Naya Rivera currently appears in the “Step Up” series adaptation, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad,” among many others.
Naya Rivera's 11 Most Memorable Roles, From 'Family Matters' to 'Glee' (Photos)
Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 11 of Rivera's most memorable roles throughout her career, from her beginnings as a child actress in the early up through her most recent role in "Step Up: High Water."
"The Royal Family" (1991-92)
Rivera's first television role was in the CBS sitcom "The Royal Family" when she was just 4 years old. She played the granddaughter of a mail carrier (Red Foxx) and his wife (Della Reese) whose grown daughter moves back home with her three kids.
CBS
"Family Matters" (1992-93)
She played another little girl named Gwendolyn in three episodes of "Family Matters." In one scene in the episode "Heart Strings," she asks Steve Urkel for love advice.
ABC
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1993)
Her next role was in one 1993 episode of "Fresh Prince" called "Bundle of Joy," playing a little girl named Cindy when she was 6 years old.
NBC
"Baywatch" (1996)
She also appeared in one 1996 episode of "Baywatch" called "Scorcher" as a girl named Willa who gets lost on the beach.
YouTube
"Even Stevens" (2002)
In 2002, Rivera appeared in one episode of this Disney Channel comedy, playing a girl who gets peeved when Shia LaBeouf's Louis gets gum stuck in her hair.
Disney Channel
"Soul Food" (2003)
She played Ahmad's girlfriend Lauryn in two 2003 episodes of this series that followed a multigenerational Black family in Chicago.
Showtime
"The Bernie Mac Show" (2002-06)
Rivera had a recurring role in this Fox sitcom, appearing in 11 episodes as a girl named Donna who befriends Mac's niece Vanessa (Camille Winbush).
Fox
"Glee" (2009-15)
Rivera's best-known role was Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy's Fox musical series "Glee." Santana is a popular cheerleader who explores her identity as a lesbian and later falls in love with and marries her best friend, Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris).
Fox
"The View" (2014-15)
As she was wrapping work on "Glee," Rivera made six appearances as a guest co-host on the beloved ABC daytime talk show.
ABC
"Devious Maids" (2015)
She also had a recurring role as a maid named Blanca Alvarez in the third season of this Marc Cherry dramedy-mystery series.
Lifetime
"Step-Up: Highwater" (2018-19)
in this YouTube Original series, Rivera co-stars as the head of a performing arts high school in Atlanta where twins Tal and Janelle Baker have enrolled after moving from Ohio.
YouTube
She’s been acting on television since the early 1990s
