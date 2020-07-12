As the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera enters its fifth day, co-star Heather Morris has reached out to authorities asking if she and a small group of friends can help join the search.

“I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you,” Morris tweeted to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night.

Also Read: Naya Rivera Update: Ventura Sheriff's Department Shares Video of Low Visibility in Lake

Rivera went missing Wednesday after renting a boat at Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son. When the boat was not returned on time, rental stand employees found the boat with the child wearing a life vest and unharmed, but alone, and authorities began a search. Sonar technology has been brought to the lake given its low visibility, and today authorities say they have expanded the search to the shore and nearby cabins surrounding the lake.

Morris and Rivera were closely linked on “Glee,” playing cheerleader squadmates and eventual spouses Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez. Morris has tweeted continuously since Rivera’s disappearance, asking “Glee” fans to keep Rivera in their thoughts and prayers and thanking authorities “who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya.”

Naya Rivera currently appears in the “Step Up” series adaptation, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad,” among many others.