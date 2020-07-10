Naya Rivera Search Continues as Actress Remains Missing

The search for missing actress Naya Rivera continues, with no sign of the “Glee” star after she disappeared on Lake Piru almost 48 hours ago.
Captain Eric Buschow from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office held a media briefing on Friday, telling reporters that the search began at 6 a.m. on Friday and that investigators used sonar equipment to scan the bottom of the lake for anything that looks like a body. While they have found some promising objects, Rivera’s body has yet to be found.
Visibility remains very low in the reservoir lake and the bottom is filled with trees and weeds that could cause entanglements to the divers. The teams are continuing to search the north and eastern parts of the two-mile-long lake, which is, at its deepest, 130 feet deep. Cadaver dogs are searching the top of the water, and once they find something, a diver will check the location — however, the dogs have not detected anything yet.
Lake Piru is scheduled to be drained to 65 feet next month to perform “seismic retrofitting on the lake’s dam,” which was a project that was planned before the search began.
While sergeant Kevin Donoghue on Thursday said that there are no microcurrents in the lake, Buschow on Friday said that water coming from Pyramid Lake nearby and winds picking up in the afternoon could cause something like a whirlpool in certain parts of the lake.
Authorities say Rivera and her son departed from the dock around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was swimming with her 4-year-old son when, for unknown reasons, she submerged and did not resurface, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told TheWrap.
On Thursday, the search and rescue operation shifted to a recovery one, with a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson saying, “We believe a tragic accident happened and she may have lost her life in the lake.”
In a press conference later in the day on Thursday, Kevin Donoghue, sergeant at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said that Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son, who was found alone on the boat in the middle of the lake, told investigators enough information that made them “conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”
Naya Rivera currently appears in the recurring role of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” series adaptation, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” among many others.
Naya Rivera's 11 Most Memorable Roles, From 'Family Matters' to 'Glee' (Photos)
Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 11 of Rivera's most memorable roles throughout her career, from her beginnings as a child actress in the early up through her most recent role in "Step Up: High Water."
Getty
"The Royal Family" (1991-92)
Rivera's first television role was in the CBS sitcom "The Royal Family" when she was just 4 years old. She played the granddaughter of a mail carrier (Red Foxx) and his wife (Della Reese) whose grown daughter moves back home with her three kids.
CBS
"Family Matters" (1992-93)
She played another little girl named Gwendolyn in three episodes of "Family Matters." In one scene in the episode "Heart Strings," she asks Steve Urkel for love advice.
ABC
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1993)
Her next role was in one 1993 episode of "Fresh Prince" called "Bundle of Joy," playing a little girl named Cindy when she was 6 years old.
NBC
"Baywatch" (1996)
She also appeared in one 1996 episode of "Baywatch" called "Scorcher" as a girl named Willa who gets lost on the beach.
YouTube
"Even Stevens" (2002)
In 2002, Rivera appeared in one episode of this Disney Channel comedy, playing a girl who gets peeved when Shia LaBeouf's Louis gets gum stuck in her hair.
Disney Channel
"Soul Food" (2003)
She played Ahmad's girlfriend Lauryn in two 2003 episodes of this series that followed a multigenerational Black family in Chicago.
Showtime
"The Bernie Mac Show" (2002-06)
Rivera had a recurring role in this Fox sitcom, appearing in 11 episodes as a girl named Donna who befriends Mac's niece Vanessa (Camille Winbush).
Fox
"Glee" (2009-15)
Rivera's best-known role was Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy's Fox musical series "Glee." Santana is a popular cheerleader who explores her identity as a lesbian and later falls in love with and marries her best friend, Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris).
Fox
"The View" (2014-15)
As she was wrapping work on "Glee," Rivera made six appearances as a guest co-host on the beloved ABC daytime talk show.
ABC
"Devious Maids" (2015)
She also had a recurring role as a maid named Blanca Alvarez in the third season of this Marc Cherry dramedy-mystery series.
Lifetime
"Step-Up: Highwater" (2018-19)
in this YouTube Original series, Rivera co-stars as the head of a performing arts high school in Atlanta where twins Tal and Janelle Baker have enrolled after moving from Ohio.
YouTube
She’s been acting on television since the early 1990s
