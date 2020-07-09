Naya Rivera Security Footage Shows Actress Renting Boat With Her Son (Video)

Naya Rivera can be seen arriving at Lake Piru with her young son in newly released footage by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

“This is the security camera footage from the Lake Piru boat launch when Naya Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru,” a tweet Thursday night read.

In the video, Rivera and her son Josey can be seen pulling into the parking lot at the lake. The actress parked her SUV and walked to the dock with Josey trailing behind her. About 11 minutes into the video, one of the pontoon boats can be seen pulling away from the dock and heading out onto the lake.

Authorities say Rivera and her son departed from the dock around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was swimming with her 4-year-old son when, for unknown reasons, she submerged and did not resurface, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told TheWrap.

On Thursday, the search and rescue operation shifted to a recovery one, with a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson saying, “We believe a tragic accident happened and she may have lost her life in the lake.”

In a press conference later in the day on Thursday, Kevin Donoghue, sergeant at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said that Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son, who was found alone on the boat in the middle of the lake, told investigators enough information that made them “conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”

Although divers have been searching the water and shorelines, there has been no sign of Rivera.

Naya Rivera currently appears in the recurring role of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” series adaptation, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” among many others.