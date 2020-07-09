Naya Rivera Update: Ventura County Sheriff Shifts From Search and Rescue to Recovery Operation

“Glee” actress was reported missing Wednesday at Lake Piru

| July 9, 2020 @ 9:59 AM Last Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 10:07 AM
Naya Rivera

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Ventura County Sheriff has shifted its search for missing actress Naya Rivera from a search and rescue operation to a recovery one, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told TheWrap.

“We believe a tragic accident happened and she may have lost her life in the lake,” the spokesperson also said.

On Wednesday, Rivera was reported missing after a swimming accident in Ventura County, California.

Rivera had rented a boat at Lake Piru, a reservoir near Santa Clarita in nearby Los Angeles county, which departed from the dock around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was swimming with her 4-year-old son when, for unknown reasons, she submerged and did not resurface, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told TheWrap.

As the sun began to rise on Thursday morning, the Ventura County Sheriff’s office said via Twitter that Lake Piru would be closed to the public today as the search continued.

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue,” the tweet read. “Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

Rivera was last seen in the water by her son, who is unharmed and was found alone on the boat at approximately 4:00 p.m. by other boaters. According to CBS Los Angeles, The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department had been using helicopters, drones and dive teams to locate the actress.

Naya Rivera currently appears in the recurring role of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” series adaptation which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” among many others.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

