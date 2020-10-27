A simulated Kobe Bryant in "NBA 2K21." Screenshot: 2K

Gamers Spent $10.7 Billion in September, Mostly on Sports

by | October 27, 2020 @ 2:19 PM

Simulated sports title “NBA 2K21” outsold all other games in September, SuperData finds

Sales of sports video games led by “NBA 2K21” propelled worldwide digital gaming spend to $10.7 billion in September, up 14% annually and continuing the momentum from last month.

Nielsen’s gaming analysis outfit, SuperData, wrote in a recent report on player spending that console earnings were up 40% in September compared to last year, driven by the typically busy fall game release schedule.

