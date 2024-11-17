NBA Fines LaMelo Ball $100K For Anti-Gay Slur

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is $100,000 poorer today, after the NBA fined him for an anti-gay comment made during an interview following his team’s 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ball made the remark while describing the last play of the game. The Hornets; Grant Williams forced Giannis Antetokounmpo into an off-balance jumper, which hit off the front of the rim.

“We loaded up,” Ball said in his interview, then added, “no homo,” while lowering his voice.

The NBA statement on the fine came out Sunday, saying Ball made “an offensive and derogatory comment” postgame.

Ball, from Chino Hills, California, is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds through the first 12 games. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but has been plagued by injuries throughout his brief career.

Ball and his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo have been attracting attention since playing together in high school. Their father, LaVar, has been a frequent media attraction for his outspoken behavior, which was chronicled in a Facebook Watch program, “Ball in the Family.”