The CW brings “Fridge Wars” down from Canada and “Taskmaster” over from Britain

Boy is ABC happy to see the NBA back on the court.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game, live from the NBA bubble, aired after a rerun.

Due to the nature of live sports, the 0.7 rating and 2.1 million viewers the 8 o’clock-eastern game got should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

CBS, NBC and Fox aired all reruns last night, when Fox settled for sixth place, finishing behind both of the Spanish-language broadcast networks.

Last night, Univision aired its version of the “Masked Singer” while Telemundo ran its version of “The Voice.”

CBS was second in ratings on Sunday with a 0.4/2 and first in viewers with 3.7 million.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was fifth with 882,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 747,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 407,000. The series premiere of “Fridge Wars,” a CBC show brought down from Canada, had a 0.1/1 and 432,000 viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the U.S. premiere of British series “Taskmaster” got a 0.1/0 and 224,000 viewers.