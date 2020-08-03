Russell Westbrook - NBA

Getty

Ratings: NBA on ABC Bounces a Bunch of Reruns – and 2 Imported Premieres on The CW

by | August 3, 2020 @ 8:40 AM

The CW brings “Fridge Wars” down from Canada and “Taskmaster” over from Britain

Boy is ABC happy to see the NBA back on the court.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game, live from the NBA bubble, aired after a rerun.

Due to the nature of live sports, the 0.7 rating and 2.1 million viewers the 8 o’clock-eastern game got should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Also Read: Why ABC Is Heartbroken During July Sweeps Without 'The Bachelorette'

CBS, NBC and Fox aired all reruns last night, when Fox settled for sixth place, finishing behind both of the Spanish-language broadcast networks.

Last night, Univision aired its version of the “Masked Singer” while Telemundo ran its version of “The Voice.”

CBS was second in ratings on Sunday with a 0.4/2 and first in viewers with 3.7 million.

Also Read: ABC's 'Holey Moley,' 'Don't' and 'To Tell the Truth' Tie Univision Telenovelas in TV Ratings

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was fifth with 882,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 747,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 407,000. The series premiere of “Fridge Wars,” a CBC show brought down from Canada, had a 0.1/1 and 432,000 viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the U.S. premiere of British series “Taskmaster” got a 0.1/0 and 224,000 viewers.

Notable Athletes Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Seasons Over COVID-19 Concerns (Photos)

  • Buster Posey Getty Images
  • David Price Getty Images
  • Ian Desmond Getty Images
  • Ryan Zimmerman Getty Images
  • Nick Markakis Getty Images
  • Mike Leake Getty Images
  • Felix Hernandez Getty Images
  • Joe Ross Getty Images
  • Jordan Hicks St. Louis Cardinals Getty Images
  • Michael Kopech Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
1 of 33

U.S. pro sports are back in action, but many are deciding to sit out

Major U.S. professional sports like the NBA and MLB have returned (the NFL is getting started on it 2020 season), but not everyone will play over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ellen DeGeneres

Former ‘Ellen’ Producer Says Host Was Aware of Abuses Amid ‘Culture of Fear’
Paul Telegdy, Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Pearlstine

What Did NBC, Warner Bros, Ellen DeGeneres and the LA Times Not Get About the #MeToo Movement?

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ Boosts Slowly Recovering Chinese Box Office
tiktok logo

Microsoft Pauses Talks to Buy TikTok After Trump Suggests Total US Ban (Report)
CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette

Why ABC Is Heartbroken During July Sweeps Without ‘The Bachelorette’
broadcast network schedules fall

Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks
abc game shows

ABC’s ‘Holey Moley,’ ‘Don’t’ and ‘To Tell the Truth’ Tie Univision Telenovelas in TV Ratings
Deanna Brown and Paul Telegdy

Hollywood Reporter Parent Meddled in Explosive Story on NBC Chief, Insider Says (Exclusive)
Bernie Su Venn

How ‘Lizzie Bennett Diaries’ Producer Plans to Gamify Live TV
Taskmaster The CW

‘Taskmaster': Can Britain’s Weirdest Cult Hit Comedy Series Make It in America?
AMC Theaters

Busted Windows: How AMC-Universal Deal Could Upend the Studio-Theater Business Model
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE