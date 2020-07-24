NBA Will Put Real Fans in Fake Seats for Season Restart

Around 300 virtual spectators will be “present” inside the Orlando bubble each game

| July 24, 2020 @ 12:00 PM Last Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Rather than piping in fake crowd noise, the NBA will insert real fans into digitally-created seats when the league resumes its season next week.

More than 300 NBA fans each game will be invited to appear live on 17-foot video boards that will surround the court at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, where the remainder of the season and the playoffs will be held.

The NBA will use Microsoft’s “Together Mode” to remove the participating fans from their individual backgrounds and replace them with “seats” to make it appear as if they’re in the stadium and give the players some sense of fan appreciation.

You can see how it will look in the photos below:

Also Read: Fox Sports to Put 'Virtual Fans' in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)

Additionally, game broadcasts on ESPN and Turner will include extra camera angles and increased sound. More than 30 cameras, including many in robotic form, will be repositioned closer to the court and showcase never-before-seen camera angles in places that are otherwise not accessible with fans in the arena.  Microphones around the court will capture enhanced sounds from the floor, including sneaker squeaks and ball bounces. DJs and announcers will be in-venue to help replicate the sounds and experiences teams are accustomed to in-arena.

“Working with our broadcast and technology partners, we are excited to unveil a series of enhancements that will bring fans closer to the game and allow them to personalize their viewing experience,” Sara Zuckert, NBA Head of Next Gen Telecast, said. “Our goal is to create an enjoyable and immersive experience where fans can engage with each other and maintain a sense of community as we restart the season under these unique and challenging circumstances.”

NBA Digital, jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will provide customized viewing options on NBA League Pass and NBA TV via the NBA App and NBA.com. Fans will have access to alternate feeds with new camera angles, enhanced graphics, gaming options, in-language and influencers calling the game with a focus on areas such as analytics, fashion and music.

The NBA season resumes on Thursday, July 30.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS