2020 Billboard Music Awards on NBC Fall 62% From Last Year to New Record Low in Ratings

Awards show is down 55% from 2019 in total viewers

The Billboard Music Awards hit a new record-low rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic Wednesday, when the NBC awards show fell 62% from last year’s event. In terms of total viewers, the 2020 BBMAs were down 55% from the 2019 telecast.

Last night, the Billboard Music Awards garnered a 0.8 rating and 3.6 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data. In May 2019, last year’s BBMAs received a 2.1 rating and 7.96 million viewers in those same early returns, and adjusted up to 8.019 million viewers in final numbers.

It’s important to keep in mind here that awards-show ratings have continued to decline in recent years and have been hit particularly hard in 2020 due to the pandemic, which has shifted several shows away from their normal airdates — including the Billboard Music Awards.

This year’s Academy Awards on ABC were down 27% in the demo and fell 20% in overall eyeballs, the Emmys on ABC were -24% and -9% in those same metrics, and the ACM Awards on CBS dropped 31% among both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Though not an awards show, obviously, the 2020 NBA Finals fall into the category of televised events pushed far from their normal windows due to the pandemic, airing this fall instead of back in the spring. This year’s finals were -47% in the demo and -51% in total viewers versus 2019’s games.

Fox was first in ratings during Wednesday primetime with a 1.3 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8, “The Masked Singer” scored a 1.6/10 and 6.1 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 earned a 1.0/6 and 4.1 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 3.6 million. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired throughout primetime.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 3.1 million. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” posted a 1.0/6 and 4.1 million viewers. The season premiere of “The Amazing Race” at 9 p.m. got a 0.7/4 and 3.4 million viewers. A rerun followed.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.2 million. Following an airing of 2017 movie “Coco,” the series premiere of “The Con” at 10 p.m. settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 957,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 671,000. At 8 p.m., “Devils” managed a 0.1/1 and 554,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Coroner” had a 0.1/1 and 788,000 viewers.