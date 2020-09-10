Big Brother

CBS

NBC’s ‘Inspire Change’ Special Doesn’t Inspire Strong Ratings – but CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Does

by | September 10, 2020 @ 8:50 AM

CBS premiered “48 Hours Suspicion” on Wednesday

“Big Brother” carried CBS to a first-place finish in TV ratings on Wednesday. The network’s season premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” did just enough at 10 p.m. to not blow that lead.

NBC’s “Inspire Change” special at 9 o’clock dragged the network’s averages down into a fourth-place tie with ABC and Telemundo. This, despite an “America’s Got Talent” lead-in.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.67 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. drew a 1.0/6 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Love Island” had a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers. The premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: NBC Tops Another Tuesday as 'Transplant' Stays Steady

Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For aired reruns last night.

NBC, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was first in total viewers with 2.71 million, ABC was third with 1.6 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million viewers.

Also Read: 'American Ninja Warrior' Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day's TV Ratings

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers. At 9, the “Inspire Change” special, hosted by Queen Latifah, had a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.

ABC aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 740,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 589,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 891,000 viewers.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 94

Here’s when 93 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

DeVon Franklin

Academy on Fallout From New Oscar Best Picture Rules: ‘You Aren’t Creating Change If You Don’t Get Criticized’
Patrick Mahomes - Super Bowl LIV

With College Football Diluted and Broadcast Shows Delayed, TV’s Fall Season Rides on the NFL

Sony Won’t ‘Make the Mistake’ of Releasing a $200 Million Movie Until More Theaters Reopen
tenet

Why Studios Are Still Unsure About Putting Big Movies in Theaters After ‘Tenet’ Opening Weekend
Transplant - Season 1

Ratings: NBC Tops Another Tuesday as ‘Transplant’ Stays Steady
Apple's Tim Cook

Did The Tech Bubble Just Burst? Apple, Facebook Hit Hard as Wall Street Slumps

How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market
Hard Knocks Los Angeles COVID-19

‘Hard Knocks’ Directors Think COVID-19 Made NFL Show More Relatable Than Ever
American Ninja Warrior - Season 12

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day’s TV Ratings
Ben Shapiro

Why Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire and Other Right-Wing Media Dominate Facebook
Tenet

‘Tenet’ Got Box Office Boost From Moviegoers Crossing State and County Lines
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE