CBS premiered “48 Hours Suspicion” on Wednesday
“Big Brother” carried CBS to a first-place finish in TV ratings on Wednesday. The network’s season premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” did just enough at 10 p.m. to not blow that lead.
NBC’s “Inspire Change” special at 9 o’clock dragged the network’s averages down into a fourth-place tie with ABC and Telemundo. This, despite an “America’s Got Talent” lead-in.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.67 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. drew a 1.0/6 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Love Island” had a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers. The premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.
Also Read: Ratings: NBC Tops Another Tuesday as 'Transplant' Stays Steady
Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.
For aired reruns last night.
NBC, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was first in total viewers with 2.71 million, ABC was third with 1.6 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million viewers.
Also Read: 'American Ninja Warrior' Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day's TV Ratings
For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers. At 9, the “Inspire Change” special, hosted by Queen Latifah, had a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.
ABC aired all reruns last night.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 740,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 589,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 891,000 viewers.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating) Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV
Series: "16 and Recovering" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 9 p.m. MTV
Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC
Series: "House of Payne" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 8 p.m. BET
Series: "Assisted Living" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 9 p.m. BET
Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max
Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Noughts + Crosses" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video
Series: "Black Love" Net: OWN Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9 p.m. OWN
Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz
Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals
Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "The Duchess" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Our Cartoon President" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO
Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO
Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix
Series: "Tosh.0" Net: Comedy Central Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Series: "Challenger" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Archer" Net: FXX Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: 10 p.m. FXX
Series: "Departure" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "The Great Pottery Throw Down" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A HBO Max
Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "The Masked Singer" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 8 p.m. Fox
Series: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX
Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox
Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox
Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox
Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX
Series: "Weakest Link" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC
Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC
Series: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. NBC
Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty
Series: "Emily in Paris" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. CBS
Series: "Warrior" Net: Cinemax Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m.
Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix
Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC
Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC
Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m.
*Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series: "Ellen's Game of Games" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW
Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW
Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "The Right Stuff" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Disney+
Series: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC
Series: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m.
*Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series: "The Amazing Race" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. CBS
Series: "Sistas" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. BET
Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access
Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Grand Army" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Shark Tank" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "America's Funniest Home Videos" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ABC
Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 8 p.m. Getty
Series: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "Card Sharks" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Voice" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO
Series: "The Mandalorian" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 30 Time: N/A Disney+
Series: "This Is Us" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago Med" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago Fire" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago PD" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 10 p.m. NBC
Series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A CBS All Access
Previous Slide
Next Slide
Here’s when 93 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio