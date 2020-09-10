CBS premiered “48 Hours Suspicion” on Wednesday

“Big Brother” carried CBS to a first-place finish in TV ratings on Wednesday. The network’s season premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” did just enough at 10 p.m. to not blow that lead.

NBC’s “Inspire Change” special at 9 o’clock dragged the network’s averages down into a fourth-place tie with ABC and Telemundo. This, despite an “America’s Got Talent” lead-in.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.67 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. drew a 1.0/6 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Love Island” had a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers. The premiere of “48 Hours Suspicion” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For aired reruns last night.

NBC, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was first in total viewers with 2.71 million, ABC was third with 1.6 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million viewers.

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers. At 9, the “Inspire Change” special, hosted by Queen Latifah, had a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.

ABC aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 740,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 589,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 891,000 viewers.