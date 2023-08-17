Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, who announced her departure from CNN Wednesday on social media, will be joining NBC News as an entertainment correspondent starting Aug. 21.

The entertainment reporter will be contributing to all NBC News platforms, including MSNBC programming and digital to cover the “intersection of entertainment, business and culture.”

On Wednesday, Melas took to social media to announce her departure from CNN as her “latest professional chapter came to a close.”

I landed my first job at CNN as a News Assistant right out of college in 2008 and I loved it so much that I returned 7 years later. Last week, this latest professional chapter came to a close. It has truly been a masterclass in journalism @CNN pic.twitter.com/RieIrld6ti — Chloe Melas (@ChloeMelas) August 16, 2023

In a memo announcing Melas’ hire, senior VP of editorial for NBC News, Catherine Kim, described the correspondent as “relentless,” “ambitious,” and a “prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting.”

According to the memo, Melas will be joining the Business & Technology unit at NBC News.

“You’ll see her at 30 Rock very soon,” concluded Kim in the announcement.

Melas’ hire follows a stream of notable gets for NBC and MSNBC from CNN. Recently, Laura Jarrett, Ana Cabrera, Ryan Nobles, Rebecca Kutler, and David Gelles all moved over to MSNBC or NBC News from CNN.