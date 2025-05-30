NBC Deletes Viral Chinese Paraglider Video That Appears to Be ‘AI-Generated’; CNN, NYT Stories Remain Live

NBC News on Friday deleted a video that showed a Chinese paraglider returning from a harrowing and unexpected 5-mile ascent into the sky because the clip appeared to be “AI-generated,” according to an editor’s note on the website.

The outlet “determined that some of the footage provided by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and distributed by Reuters that appeared in our initial coverage was AI-generated,” the note said.

Reuters did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

NBC News added: “We have removed this video and are continuing to report on the veracity of the story. This note will be updated in due course.”

A person familiar with NBC’s decision to pull the viral video said the outlet is looking into whether the video was AI generated or cleaned up with AI tools.

Stories on the paraglider remain live on CNN and The New York Times as of Friday morning. CNN reported that Chinese paraglider Peng Yujiang is “lucky” to be alive following the supposed scary ascent.

“Peng reportedly went soaring 8,598 meters or about 28,208 feet without oxygen; amateur video shared by Chinese state media showed Peng with ice covering his face and clothes while drifting in the clouds,” CNN wrote in its coverage.

The NYT had a similar recap, saying the episode was “captured on a camera” attached to Peng’s equipment and shared on social media, before later being posted by Chinese state media. Like CNN, the Times reported his body was “covered in frost and ice” after rising to a “level almost on par with Mount Everest’s summit.”

Peng had been swept higher from about 10,000 feet by a “strong wind,” the Times noted, while pointing to “local news media” in China.

Those looking for the story on NBC News’ website are now greeted with a message saying, “We apologize, this video has expired,” followed by the editor’s note.