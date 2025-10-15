NBC News Cuts Roughly 150 Jobs as Versant Split Takes Effect

NBC News laid off about 150 staffers on Wednesday, a significant culling as the Peacock network separates from its sister news network, MSNBC.

The cuts were announced to staff at a brief, 10 a.m. meeting on Wednesday by NBC News’ executive vice president of editorial, Catherine Kim, who said the layoffs marked a “difficult day for a lot of us,” according to a source in the meeting.

The reductions make up about 7% of the NBC News newsroom and 2% of the wider NBCU News Group, which includes Telemundo and the network’s owned-and-operated local news stations. Staffers will be paid through December.

The cuts affected teams across the NBC News operation, though they affected a large number of staffers on the company’s diversity teams, which include NBC BLK, NBC Asian America and NBC Latino, according to another source familiar with the matter.

They came as the network no longer needed to support two different news operations, as MSNBC has moved under the spun-off company Versant. It also reflects the challenging nature of operating a large-scale newsroom amid a media environment facing declining ratings and a fragmented audience, with layoffs occurring across news outlets, including the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, CNN and NPR.

MSNBC has begun growing its own newsroom, hiring swaths of talent from NBC News, the Washington Post, Politico and others as it builds its newsgathering operation. It plans to launch its rebranded image — including its new name, MS NOW — in the coming weeks.

Cesar Conde, the head of the NBCU News Group, touted the company’s investment in news in a memo to staffers last week, referencing its upcoming subscription service and a marketing campaign that “will reinforce our reputation for rigorous fact-based reporting that is indispensable and accessible across all platforms for all.”

Wednesday’s reductions are NBC News’ second round of cuts this year, following its January layoffs of about 40 staffers, which included some from teams focused on diverse groups. The company now has about 140 jobs open across its news group, and it plans to repurpose a dozen of the Wednesday jobs into new roles that cut staffers could apply for.

More to come…