NBC News political reporter Teaganne Finn is no longer with the network after an internal review discovered plagiarism in 11 articles she wrote, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on Monday.

NBC News revealed its review and findings of Finn’s work in a statement posted to its website, saying the stories were published over the past year and “did not meet our standards for original material.” The statement includes links to each of the 11 stories.

“The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution,” NBC News said in the statement.

Finn joined NBC News in June 2021 to cover politics. According to her Linkedin page, she previously worked as a reporter for Bloomberg News after earning a master’s degree from American University in 2017.

See NBC News’ full statement below:

To our readers:

A review by NBC News has found 11 articles written by a reporter over the last year that did not meet our standards for original material. The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution.

In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.

An editor’s note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed.

Maintaining the trust of our readers and viewers is essential to NBC News, and our work must always meet the highest standards of our profession.