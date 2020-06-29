NBC has given a series order to “Debris,” a science-fiction drama from “Fringe” co-showrunner J.H. Wyman.
The series stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as two agents from different countries that are investigating a wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.
Wyman, who served as co-showrunner on the former Fox sci-fi drama with Jeff Pinkner, also created the short-lived Fox series “Almost Human.” Wyman will write the series, with Jason Hoffs as an executive producer. “Debris” is a co-production between Legendary and Universal Television, along with Wyman’s Frequency Films.
“Debris” was among the pilots in contention for NBC’s 2020-2021 season, and was able to finish production before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.
Last week, the network said it would move forward with production on five of its pilots “later this year,” with the remainder to be rolled over to next pilot season.
Comedies “Night School,” “Grand Crew,” “American Auto” and dramas “Langdon” and “Ordinary Joe” will begin shooting once production is cleared safe to resume. “At That Age,” “Echo,” “Crazy for You,” “Jefferies” and “Someone Out There” will be among the pilots up for consideration for the 2021-22 TV season.
Additional material is being requested for the Los Angeles-set drama “La Brea.”
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
