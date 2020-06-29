NBC Orders Sci-Fi Drama ‘Debris’ From ‘Fringe’ Co-Showrunner JH Wyman

Series stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as two agents investigating an alien spacecraft wreckage

| June 29, 2020 @ 11:30 AM

Bachlakov/NBC

NBC has given a series order to “Debris,” a science-fiction drama from “Fringe” co-showrunner J.H. Wyman.

The series stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as two agents from different countries that are investigating a wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Wyman, who served as co-showrunner on the former Fox sci-fi drama with Jeff Pinkner, also created the short-lived Fox series “Almost Human.” Wyman will write the series, with Jason Hoffs as an executive producer. “Debris” is a co-production between Legendary and Universal Television, along with Wyman’s Frequency Films.

Also Read: NBC Fall Schedule: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' to Air Thursday After 'SVU'

“Debris” was among the pilots in contention for NBC’s 2020-2021 season, and was able to finish production before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Last week, the network said it would move forward with production on five of its pilots “later this year,” with the remainder to be rolled over to next pilot season.

Comedies “Night School,” “Grand Crew,” “American Auto” and dramas “Langdon” and “Ordinary Joe” will begin shooting once production is cleared safe to resume. “At That Age,” “Echo,” “Crazy for You,” “Jefferies” and “Someone Out There” will be among the pilots up for consideration for the 2021-22 TV season.

Additional material is being requested for the Los Angeles-set drama “La Brea.”

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 59

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE