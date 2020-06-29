NBC has given a series order to “Debris,” a science-fiction drama from “Fringe” co-showrunner J.H. Wyman.

The series stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as two agents from different countries that are investigating a wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Wyman, who served as co-showrunner on the former Fox sci-fi drama with Jeff Pinkner, also created the short-lived Fox series “Almost Human.” Wyman will write the series, with Jason Hoffs as an executive producer. “Debris” is a co-production between Legendary and Universal Television, along with Wyman’s Frequency Films.

Also Read: NBC Fall Schedule: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' to Air Thursday After 'SVU'

“Debris” was among the pilots in contention for NBC’s 2020-2021 season, and was able to finish production before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Last week, the network said it would move forward with production on five of its pilots “later this year,” with the remainder to be rolled over to next pilot season.

Comedies “Night School,” “Grand Crew,” “American Auto” and dramas “Langdon” and “Ordinary Joe” will begin shooting once production is cleared safe to resume. “At That Age,” “Echo,” “Crazy for You,” “Jefferies” and “Someone Out There” will be among the pilots up for consideration for the 2021-22 TV season.

Additional material is being requested for the Los Angeles-set drama “La Brea.”