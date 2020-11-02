NBC has pulled its socially-distant comedy “Connecting” from its primetime lineup.

The series will air its final three episodes on Peacock and NBC.com. It had been airing on Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. Episodes of “Superstore” will air in its place through Nov. 19.

“Connecting…” debuted to a paltry 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and just 1.6 million total viewers earlier this month. That makes it the least-watched new series premiere on broadcast thus far this fall. It was boosted in its second week by the Trump Town Hall on NBC as its lead-in, but fell again after that.

“Connecting” was an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats during the COVID-19 pandemic. It starred Otmara Marrero, Preacher Lawson, Shakina Nayfack, Parvesh Cheena, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell.

It was written and executive produced by “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero and his frequent collaborator and fellow “Blindspot” writer and producer Brendan Gall. Universal Television was the studio.

“Connecting” is among a slew of pandemic-themed series, joining Netflix’s anthology “Social Distance” and Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona.” Many primetime series including “The Good Doctor,” “The Conners” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are also weaving the pandemic into their storylines this season.